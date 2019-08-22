Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

0/0 (0.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: NAM VS BOT

upcoming
NAM NAM
BOT BOT

Antigua

22 Aug, 201917:30 IST

Deepti Sharma Stars With Bat and Ball For Western Storm Against Surrey

Cricketnext Staff |August 22, 2019, 1:07 PM IST
Deepti Sharma Stars With Bat and Ball For Western Storm Against Surrey

Smriti Mandhana scored a duck but Deepti Sharma's all-round show helped Western Storm beat Surrey Stars in a thrilling Kia Super League match at Taunton on Wednesday (August 21).

Deepti made 32 off 26 in Storm's 159 for 8, before picking 3 for 18 with her off-breaks to restrict Stars to 155 for 8, sealing a four-run win. Sarah Taylor's fighting 73 off 54 went in vain although it won her the Player of the Match award.

Stars opted to field first and got off to a good start as Mandhana fell for nought in the second over. However, Rachel Priest slammed 44 off just 16 balls to give Storm a blazing beginning. Priest fell in the fifth over with the score on 48, after which the run rate took a slight hit.

Deepti walked in in the 10th over with the score on 88 for 4, and added 65 runs for the fifth wicket along with Sophie Luff (32 off 29). Both batters scored three boundaries each during their association before falling to captain Natalie Sciver in the 19th over.

Sciver ended with 3 for 37.

Stars' chase started poorly as both openers fell for ducks but Taylor kept them going with a counter-attack. Taylor and Sciver (31) added 70 for the third wicket before Deepti broke the stand with the wicket of Sciver in the 13th over.

Taylor's dismissal in the 17th over hurt Stars badly. They needed 11 off the last over but Anya Shrubsole bagged two wickets to seal the game.

Deepti SharmaKia Super Leaguesmriti mandhana

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

BOT v NAM
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...