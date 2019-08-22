Deepti Sharma Stars With Bat and Ball For Western Storm Against Surrey

Smriti Mandhana scored a duck but Deepti Sharma's all-round show helped Western Storm beat Surrey Stars in a thrilling Kia Super League match at Taunton on Wednesday (August 21).
Deepti made 32 off 26 in Storm's 159 for 8, before picking 3 for 18 with her off-breaks to restrict Stars to 155 for 8, sealing a four-run win. Sarah Taylor's fighting 73 off 54 went in vain although it won her the Player of the Match award.
Stars opted to field first and got off to a good start as Mandhana fell for nought in the second over. However, Rachel Priest slammed 44 off just 16 balls to give Storm a blazing beginning. Priest fell in the fifth over with the score on 48, after which the run rate took a slight hit.
Deepti walked in in the 10th over with the score on 88 for 4, and added 65 runs for the fifth wicket along with Sophie Luff (32 off 29). Both batters scored three boundaries each during their association before falling to captain Natalie Sciver in the 19th over.
Sciver ended with 3 for 37.
Stars' chase started poorly as both openers fell for ducks but Taylor kept them going with a counter-attack. Taylor and Sciver (31) added 70 for the third wicket before Deepti broke the stand with the wicket of Sciver in the 13th over.
Taylor's dismissal in the 17th over hurt Stars badly. They needed 11 off the last over but Anya Shrubsole bagged two wickets to seal the game.
