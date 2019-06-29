starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Deepti Sharma To Represent Western Storm in KIA Super League

PTI |June 29, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
Deepti Sharma To Represent Western Storm in KIA Super League

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Friday joined her compatriot Smriti Mandhana in the squad of Western Storm for the KIA Super League, a women's Twenty20 competition organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Western Storm announced the signing of the 21-year-old Deepti on their website.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of playing in the KIA Super League. Every player wants to play alongside and against the best in the world, and this will give me the opportunity to do that," said Deepti.

"I have heard good things about Western Storm from Smriti and I can't wait to contribute to the team's success on the field," she added.

Deepti has played in 30 T20Is, taking 28 wickets with her off-spin at an average of 22.92. She has also featured in 48 ODIs, taking 56 wickets at an average 27.39 with a best of six for 20. She also averages 41.81 with the bat in ODI cricket.

"Deepti is a quality player with a huge amount of experience at the very highest level and she will bring something a little bit different to our squad this year," Western Storm head coach, Trevor Griffin said.

"Continuity of selection is something that has played a huge role in our success over the last few years, and therefore we felt it was important to sign overseas players who will be with us for the duration of the campaign."

"She's still only 21 but she will bring a huge amount of experience and knowledge to our dressing room. She is currently rated as the second-best all-rounder in the world in one-day cricket by the ICC, so her quality is there for all to see," added Griffin.

Deepti Sharmaengland and wales cricket boardKia Super Leaguesmriti mandhanaTrevor GriffinWestern StormWomen's T20

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more