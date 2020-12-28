'Definitely Bot' - Wasim Jaffer Has the Best MS Dhoni Meme for ICC Picking Only 3 Frontline Bowlers in T20I Team of the Decade

Surprisingly, the team has only three frontline bowlers in Malinga, Bumrah and Rashid. Part-time bowlers Pollard and Maxwell are the other bowlers in the side. A fact Wasim Jaffer could not digest.

The ICC Awards of The Decade that recognise the best players across Cricket over the past 10 years, invited fans to vote for the first time by selecting the winners across categories including the Sir Garfield Sobers and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Awards. The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced a men's T20I team of the decade, led by MS Dhoni and with three other Indian players. The team has two Australians (Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell), two West Indians (Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard), one South African (AB de Villiers) and one player each from Afghanistan (Rashid Khan) and Sri Lanka (Lasith Malinga).

Notably, the team has no representation from England, New Zealand and Pakistan. England are currently ranked No. 1 in the format by ICC while Pakistan were at the top not too long ago. England were also runner up in the most recent ICC T20 World Cup, in 2016. Surprisingly, the team has only three frontline bowlers in Malinga, Bumrah and Rashid. Part-time bowlers Pollard and Maxwell are the other bowlers in the side. A fact Wasim Jaffer could not digest.

Here's what he tweeted about the ICC T20I Team of the Decade:

Over the decade, MS Dhoni has led India to the final of the T20 World Cup in 2014 and semi final in 2016. Overall, he has played 98 T20Is for 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13, with only two half-centuries in 85 innings. MS Dhoni was also named captain of the ODI team of the decade.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men's ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men's Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.