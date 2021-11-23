‘Definitely He’ll be Part of the Team’: Cheteshwar Pujara Hints At India’s Opening Combination in Kanpur Test

Team India is gearing up to take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first Test of the 2-match series which begins on Thursday in Kanpur. As Virat Kohli has been rested for the opening encounter, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team and his deputy Cheteshwar Pujara has hinted at the inclusion of opener Shubman Gill.

With Rohit Sharma being rested for the series as a part of Team India’s workload management policy, the side has to choose from available options in KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Gill. Since Rahul has been ruled out of the game with an injury, the Punjab batter is likely to get a game. However, Pujara chose not to disclose anything.

“Can’t reveal that at this stage. But see, he is a talented player and definitely he will be part of the team. So, someone like him, you know he doesn’t need to worry too much, he has been playing good cricket for a couple of years since he has made his debut. It was unfortunate that he missed out on England, but he is a talented player, and I don’t think personally I will need to tell him much,” Pujara said at a media interaction, as quoted by Sportskeeda.com.

“Rahul bhai is there, he will give the best guidance. So, I think he will just have to play his natural game. I can’t reveal the position he will bat at, but he is well prepared and I am sure he is looking forward to this series,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BCCI confirmed that Rahul sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the Test series. While he will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the board has named Suryakumar Yadav as his replacement.

