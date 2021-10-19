DEK vs GEK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For ECS T10 Corfu 2021, October 19, 12:00 pm IST

DEK vs GEK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Corfu 2021 match between Dekathlon and GEK: The European Cricket Series (ECS) now moved to Corfu. A total of 24 T10 matches will be played among five teams including Dekathlon, GEK, Athens Cricket Academy, Forge, and Kallithea Sixers Athens. All the games will be hosted at the Marina Cricket Ground. This will be the first time that Greece will be hosting the ECS league and thus all the players will be eager to showcase their mettle at the global stage.

In the curtain-raiser of the ECS T10 Corfu, Dekathlon will be going up against GEK. The encounter will kick off on October 19, Tuesday at 12 pm IST. Dekathlon is a relatively new club with a lot of young and inexperienced players. Most of the Dekathlon players hail from Pakistan and it will be interesting to see them perform.

GEK, on the other hand, are an experienced side. They are considered as one of the favorites for winning the T10 competition due to the presence of a handful of Greece National players in their squad.

Ahead of the match between Dekathlon and GEK; here is everything you need to know:

DEK vs GEK Telecast

The Dekathlon vs GEK game will not be telecast in India

DEK vs GEK Live Streaming

The match between Dekathlon and GEK will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DEK vs GEK Match Details

Dekathlon will face GEK at the Marina Cricket Ground at 12 pm IST on October 19, Tuesday.

DEK vs GEK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Razwan Ali

Vice-Captain: Asrar Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for DEK vs GEK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Giannis Moutsos

Batters: Georgios Vramis, Nikolaos Mourikis, Razwan Ali, Ali Muaaz

All-rounders: Asrar Ahmed, Aman Shah, Alexandros Lagos

Bowlers: Stathis Kakarougas, Hasan Amigudin, Georgios Kardakaris

DEK vs GEK Probable XIs

Dekathlon: Giorgos Kardakaris, Thomas Zotos, Ameer Hamza, Ali Muaaz, Shahbaz Akram, Hasan Amigudin, Abbas Anjum, Giannis Moutsos, Aman Shah, Zubair Khan, Razwan Ali

GEK: Georgios Vramis, Giorgos Nikitas, Alexandros Anemogiannis, Stathis Kakarougas, Sinan Khan, Spiros Syriotis, Arslan Ahmed, Nikolaos Mourikis, Alexandros Lagos, Asrar Ahmed, Aslam Mohammad

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here