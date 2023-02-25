'Dekha Kamran, Kitna Pressure Hain Dada pe': Akmal Reveals How Shoaib Malik Sledged Sourav Ganguly In 2005

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the fiercest ones in the field of cricket. The matchup is always nail-biting, adrenaline-fuelled, energy-sapping and sometimes controversial as well. Fans witness several heated moments and incidents of sledging whenever India and Pakistan square up against each other. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has now revealed one such incident.

While speaking on the YouTube channel Nadir Ali podcast, Kamran recalled a hilarious event from the 2005 Mohali Test match between the two arch-rivals. Kamran described how Shoaib Malik, who was fielding at silly mid-on, sledged the then-India skipper Sourav Ganguly while he was at the crease.

“In 2005 Mohali Test match, Danish Kaneria bowled and Shoaib Malik was at silly mid-on and Salman Butt was at silly mid-off. Danish missed the length. Sourav Ganguly was at strike and scored a boundary. Shoaib Malik said, ‘Dekha Kamran, kitna pressure hain Dada pe, chakke wala bowl chauka mara. (Did you see Kamran? Seems like Dada is under pressure. That ball should have been hit for a six instead of four)’,” Kamran Akmal was quoted as saying on the YouTube channel.

Kamran Akmal recalled how Ganguly fell into the trap of mind games. Ganguly was eventually dismissed on the very next ball. Kamran said, “Ganguly stepped out of the crease to hit the next ball and he was stumped out. Before leaving he told Malik, ‘Tu bohut tez hai, tujhe main chhodunga nahi, tu bahar aa (You are very clever. Just come outside, I will not leave you)’.”

That Test match between India and Pakistan had resulted in a draw. In fact, Kamran Akmal was adjudged the Player of the Match for his memorable century in the third innings.

Kamran Akmal recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after being named on the national selection committee. Kamran, who made his international debut in 2002, is one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters ever to play for Pakistan. He went on to play 53 Tests and 157 ODIs for his country. The 41-year-old had scored 3236 runs at a strike rate of 83.94 in the fifty-over format. In Tests, Kamran has 2648 runs to his name. Interestingly, Kamran has a noteworthy record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He was a crucial member of the Rajasthan Royals side which won the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008.

