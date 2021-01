DEL vs HAR Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Delhi vs Haryana: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DEL vs HAR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DEL vs HAR Dream11 Best Picks / DEL vs HAR Dream11 Captain / DEL vs HAR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After impressing everyone with his performance in the ongoing India’s tour of Australia, Shikhar Dhawan is back again in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, leading the Delhi team in Elite Group E. Dhawan and his men will face Mohit Sharma-led Haryana on Sunday, January 17, when they play against each other at 7:00pm at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi come into this match after facing a defeat against Kerala in a high-scoring encounter between the top sides of Elite Group E. They had won their previous two games in the tournament; however, their winning momentum was broken by the southern side. Dhawnan's side have slipped to the third spot in the group standings with eight points to their name.

On the contrary, Haryana having won all three games so far have moved up in the group standings to occupy the second spot. They come into the fixture on the back of a win against Mumbai last time out. Mohit Sharma’s side share the same 12 points and wins with group table toppers Kerala, however, they differ on net-run-rate.

DEL vs HAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Delhi vs Haryana: Live Streaming

All the matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network. Cricket fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs HAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Delhi vs Haryana: Live Score / Scorecard

DEL vs HAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Delhi vs Haryana: Match Details

January 17 - 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs HAR Dream11 team for Delhi vs Haryana

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs HAR Dream11 team for Delhi vs Haryana captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs HAR Dream11 team for Delhi vs Haryana vice-captain: Ishant Sharma

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs HAR Dream11 team for Delhi vs Haryana wicketkeeper: Rohit Sharma

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs HAR Dream11 team for Delhi vs Haryana batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Himanshu Rana, Nitish Rana, Chaitanya Bishnoi

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs HAR Dream11 team for Delhi vs Haryana all-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Rahul Tewatia,Pradeep Sangwan

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs HAR Dream11 team for Delhi vs Haryana bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma

DEL vs HAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Delhi probable playing 11 against Haryana: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Anuj Rawat (WK), Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh

DEL vs HAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Haryana probable playing 11 against Delhi: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Rohit Sharma (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma (C), Arun Chaprana, Sumit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Jayant Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal