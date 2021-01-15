DEL vs KER Dream11 Predictions, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Delhi vs Kerala: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DEL vs KER Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DEL vs KER Dream11 Best Picks / DEL vs KER Dream11 Captain / DEL vs KER Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

After impressing everyone with his performing skills in the Indian Premier League 2020,Sanju Samson is back again in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, leading the team Kerala in Elite Group E. The skipper and his men will face Shikhar Dhawan-led Delhi on Friday, January 15 when they play against each other at 12pm at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Delhi’s performance seems to be best in the group after they scored convincing victories against Mumbai and Andhra. The team currently have 8 points in their account. To keep their top position in the Group table ranking, Delhiites will have to score a win today. On the other hand, Kerala is at second position. They have been successful in defeating Mumbai and Puducherry in previous matches. It will be interesting to watch the top two teams battle it out today.

DEL vs KER Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Delhi vs Kerala: Live Streaming

All the matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year are being live telecasted on Star Sports Network on TV. Fans can also watch online live stream of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches on Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs KER Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Delhi vs Kerala: Live Score / Scorecard

DEL vs KER Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Delhi vs Kerala: Match Details

January 15 – 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs KER Dream11 team for Delhi vs Kerala

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs KER Dream11 team for Delhi vs Kerala captain: Nitish Rana

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs KER Dream11 team for Delhi vs Kerala vice-captain: Mohammed Azharuddeen

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs KER Dream11 team for Delhi vs Kerala wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Mohammed Azharuddeen

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs KER Dream11 team for Delhi vs Kerala batsmen: Robin Uthappa, Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs KER Dream11 team for Delhi vs Kerala all-rounders: Jalaj Saxena, Lalit Yadav

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 DEL vs KER Dream11 team for Delhi vs Kerala bowlers: Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, KM Asif

DEL vs KER Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Delhi probable playing 11 against Kerala: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Hiten Dalal,Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Pawan Negi, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh

DEL vs KER Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Kerala probable playing 11 against Delhi: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Jalaj Saxena, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, KM Asif, MD Nidheesh