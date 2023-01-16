DEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Ranji Trophy 2023, Delhi vs Mumbai, January 17, Arun Jaitley Stadium

DEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Ranji Trophy 2023 match between Delhi and Mumbai: Delhi will battle it out against Mumbai at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match on January 17. Both teams are part of the elite group B. Mumbai have had an amazing time in the tournament until now with three victories and one loss in five matches so far, putting up 23 points on the board. Saurashtra is the only side in Group B that has more points than them at the moment.

Mumbai scripted a fantastic victory over Assam in their last game, claiming victory by an inning and 128 runs. Prithvi Shaw was awarded the Player of the Match award for his mind-boggling innings of 379 runs. Ajinkya Rahane also played a pivotal knock of 191 runs to give Mumbai the perfect platform.

Delhi, on the other hand, had to be satisfied with a draw against Andhra Pradesh in their last encounter. That being said, Delhi would definitely have some positives from the game with Dhruv Shorey scoring an excellent 185 runs.

Ahead of the match between Delhi and Mumbai; here is everything you need to know:

DEL vs MUM Telecast

The Delhi vs Mumbai game will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

DEL vs MUM Live Streaming

The Ranji Trophy 2023 match between Delhi and Mumbai will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DEL vs MUM Match Details

The DEL vs MUM Ranji Trophy 2023 match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday, January 17, at 9:30 am IST.

DEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shams Mulani

Vice-Captain: Sarfaraz Khan

Suggested Playing XI for DEL vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Shorey, Prithvi Shaw

Allrounders: Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Pranshu Vijayran

Bowlers: Mohit Avasthi, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande

Delhi vs Mumbai Possible XIs

Delhi Predicted Line-up: Dhruv Shorey, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Yash Dhull (c), Vaibhav Rawal, Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pranshu Vijayran, Yogesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Divij Mehra

Mumbai Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Musheer Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian

