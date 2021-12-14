DEL vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match, December 14, 09:00 AM IST

DEL vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 match between Delhi and Saurashtra: Delhi will go one-on-one against Saurashtra in their last league match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh at 09:00 AM IST on December 14, Tuesday.

Saurashtra are a team to beat in the 50-over tournament. The team is unbeatable in the league so far. Saurashtra have won all their four league matches and are occupying the top place in the Elite Group C standings. They have already confirmed a place for themselves in the second stage of the competition.

Delhi, on the other hand, are almost out from the qualification race. The team won two matches while losing as many league games. They are reeling at fourth place in the Group C points table. Delhi secured a victory in their last match against Haryana by ten runs.

Ahead of the match between Delhi and Saurashtra; here is everything you need to know:

DEL vs SAU Telecast

DEL vs SAU match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

DEL vs SAU Live Streaming

DEL vs SAU match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

DEL vs SAU Match Details

The DEL vs SAU match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh at 09:00 AM IST on December 14, Tuesday.

DEL vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jonty Sidhu

Vice-Captain: Sheldon Jackson

Suggested Playing XI for DEL vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat, Sheldon Jackson

Batters: Arpit Vasavada, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Lalit Yadav, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Pradeep Sangwan, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya

DEL vs SAU Probable XIs:

Delhi: Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Tejas Baroka, Mayank Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan ©, Siddhant Sharma

Saurashtra: Vishvaraj Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Prerak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Samarth Vyas, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Jaydev Unadkat ©, Chetan Sakariya

