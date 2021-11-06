DEL vs UP dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh November 06, 11:00 AM IST

DEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh: Delhi will be taking on Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The match will be played on November 06 at 11:00 AM IST at the Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak.

Delhi are enjoying a terrific ride in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22. The team have shown signs of excellence early in the competition by winning their two first matches. A clinical win in the two games have placed Delhi in second place at the Elite Group E. Delhi defeated Uttrakhand in their first game by 35 runs followed by a win over Chennai by seven wickets.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, find themselves at the fourth position with one loss and one victory. The team looked in fine touch in their first game as they defeated Chandigarh quite comfortably by 22 runs. However, the team lost the battle against Saurashtra at the very last moment of the match by two runs.

Ahead of the match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; here is everything you need to know:

DEL vs UP Telecast

The Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh game will not be telecasted in India

DEL vs UP Live Streaming

The match between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will be streamed live on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

DEL vs UP Match Details

The upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Delhi playing against Uttar Pradesh at the Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak at 11:00 AM IST on November 06, Saturday.

DEL vs UP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Nitish Rana

Vice-Captain- Priyam Garg

Suggested Playing XI for DEL vs UP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anuj Rawat

Batters: Himmat Singh, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik

All-rounders: Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, Karan Sharma

Bowlers: Pradeep Sangwan, Shivank Vashisht, Shivam Mavi

DEL vs UP Probable XIs:

Delhi: Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lalit Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan (c), Deepak Punia, Navdeep Saini, Simarjeet Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Shivank Vashisht

Uttar Pradesh: Madhav Kaushik, Karan Sharma (c), Abhishek Goswami, Priyam Garg, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath (wk)

