DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's WPL 2023 Between Delhi Capitals And UP Warriorz

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz: Following a commanding victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals will take on UP Warriorz in their upcoming match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on March 7 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The Warriorz also emerged victorious in their last appearance as they beat Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets. Kiran Navgire and Grace Harris were the standout performers for UP, playing the match-winning knocks. While on a chase of 170 runs, both batters registered a half-century with Navgire scoring a 43-ball 53 and Harris registering 59 off 26 deliveries. Sophie Ecclestone, in her brief yet crucial cameo, scored a quickfire 22, which included a boundary and a maximum.

Delhi batters shelled out their A-class game against Smirit Mandhana’s RCB and went on to produce a massive score of 223 runs. Their opening pair of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma dominated the proceeding and stitched a 162-run partnership. Lanning scored 72 runs off 43 balls, while the Indian youngster smashed 84 in just 45 deliveries. Coming to defend the mammoth target, Tera Norris demolished the Bangalore batting unit, wrapping up the game with an impressive five-fer. Among others, English all-rounder Alice Capsey picked up two wickets.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz; here is everything you need to know:

DEL-W vs UP-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL match.

DEL-W vs UP-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

DEL-W vs UP-W Match Details

The DEL-W vs UP-W WPL match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7, at 7:30 pm IST.

DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-Captain: Tahila McGrath

Suggested Playing XI for DEL-W vs UP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Grace Harris

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Tahila McGrath, Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Possible XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz Predicted Line-up: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Kiran Navgire, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

