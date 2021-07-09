Delhi All Rounder Subodh Bhati Hammers Double Century in T20 Match

Delhi all-rounder Subodh Bhati has slammed a double century in a club game. Bhati, who plays for Delhi in domestic circuit, hammered 205 off just 79 balls. He was representing Delhi XI New against Simba. He attacked the opposition right from the word ‘go’ as he slammed 17 sixes and as many fours. His innings made sure his team post a mammoth total of 256 in the 20 overs. In reply, the opposition tried to make a match out of the game but could muster 199 in the 18th over.

After Batting Coach Grant Flower, SL’s Data Analyst Tests COVID Positive

Sri Lanka’s Data Analyst GT Niroshan has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their home white-ball series against India. It’s the second case of COVID-19 in the Sri Lankan camp, after batting coach Grant Flower had tested positive. The team had arrived from England, where they had played three ODIs and three T20Is. Recently, seven members of the English camp including three players had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their series against Pakistan.

“He was found to be positive, following a PCR Test carried out among the National Players, Coaches, and Support Staff yesterday, following the identification of Grant Flower as Covid Positive.

“Niroshan is now undergoing due medical protocols."The development casts a shadow on the series, but reports have suggested that all players have tested negative.All-rounder Dasun Shanaka is likely replace Kusal Perera as the captain of Sri Lanka’s team.

The 29-year-old, an explosive batsman and a seam bowler, will become Sri Lanka’s sixth captain in less than four years if he gets the job.

