Delhi Batsman Subodh Bhati Becomes First Indian To Smack Double Ton In T20

Subodh Bhati, the young Delhi batsman, did the unthinkable when he slammed a double century in a T20 match. He wreaked havoc with his bat as he smashed a double ton opening the batting for Delhi XI New against Simba. He went on to hit an unbeaten 205 in just 79 balls and this innings included a total of 17 sixes and as many boundaries.

Subodh Bhati is a first-class cricketer and along with the efforts of the other batsman, his side posted a mammoth total of 256 on board. He sent the bowlers on an almighty leather hunt and his strike rate was well over 250. Such was the dominance that he smashed his first 102 runs in only 17 balls and put up an absolute show.

The strike rates of batsmen have gone through the roof in the IPL and players like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, and AB de Villiers keep doing unimaginable feats. In T20s, Chris Gayle has 6 centuries under his name in IPL whereas Virat Kohli has peeled off 5 centuries in the league.

As far as international T20s are concerned, Australian captain, Aaron Finch holds the record for the highest individual score by a batter. He achieved this feat against Zimbabwe during the 2018 T20I tri-series which involved Pakistan as the third team. The right-hander smashed 172 off 76 deliveries with the help of 16 boundaries and 10 gigantic sixes.

Subodh Bhati played for Delhi in 8 First Class matches, 24 List-A games as well as 39 T20 matches in which he has scored 147, 132, and 120 runs respectively. Also, he has claimed 19, 37 and 47 wickets in FC, List A, and T20 cricket respectively.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here