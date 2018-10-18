Delhi Beat Jharkhand in Low-Scoring Thriller to Set Up Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Against Mumbai

Loading...
Chasing 200 to win, the match was won in the final over by Pawan Negi, who batted beautifully alongside Navdeep Saini to take Delhi to victory even as the match looked lost at one point.
Jharkhand had chipped away at Delhi’s batting unit throughout the innings, taking wickets at regular intervals and would have fancied their chances when they had Delhi at 149/8 in the 38th over.
The batting collapse was in stark contrast to the start Delhi made. Openers Unmukt Chand and Gautam Gambhir began the innings in all-out attack mode as they appeared keen to get as much rest as possible before the final.
However, when Chand threw away his wicket in the third over, the floodgates opened. Gambhir, Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana all got starts but failed to convert them.
The wickets continued to tumble and when Negi and Saini were at the crease with a little over 10 overs to go, Jharkhand fancied their chances of entering the final despite having a forgettable outing with the bat.
However, the two ended up putting on a 54-run stand that ended in the final over when Negi – who was the more aggressive of the two – slogged Jaskaran Singh for a boundary over the point region.
Saini’s valuable contribution with the bat (13* off 38 balls) came after he was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi in the first innings, finishing the game with figures of 4/30.
Barring opener Anand Singh (36), none of Jharkhand’s first five batsmen crossed double figures, with skipper Ishan Kishan getting dismissed for a duck.
They were 85/6 at one point but a counterattacking 71 from Virat Singh saw them get to 199 before the entire side was dismissed.
Jharkhand’s bowlers almost made up for the abysmal showing put up by their batsmen but Negi had other ideas and despite appearing nervy on the first two balls of the final over, did enough to take his side over the line.
The final takes place in Bengaluru on October 20.
First Published: October 18, 2018, 6:06 PM IST