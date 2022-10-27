Delhi Capitals All Set to Release Shardul Thakur, KS Bharat Ahead of IPL 2023 Auctions-Report

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals may be set to release Shardul Thakur alongside Punjab batter Mandeep Singh and wicker-keeper KS Bharat. According to a report in Cricbuzz, the franchise has made up its mind after the 31-year-old managed to score 120 runs in 14 games last season. Although he did pick up 15 wickets, it came at an economy rate of close to 10. There is a possibility that he may be bought back with a lower price.

“It is reported that Thakur could be released by the Delhi franchise which may try to buy him back for a lesser price. Along with Thakur, wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat and batter Mandeep Singh may also be released. The two were bought for Rs 2 crore and Rs 1.10 core respectively at the last auction,” the report stated.

“With skipper Rishabh Pant keeping the wickets, Andhra’s Bharat, who is considered one of the best ‘keepers in the country, could not find a spot in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Mandeep, with only 18 runs in three games, may not have given his chances a great favour,” he added.

Istanbul is among the five venues shortlisted to host the IPL auction which is likely to be held on December 16, according to a BCCI official. Besides the Turkish capital and Bengaluru, the usual venue for the auction, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad are also in contention.

But a final call will be taken when the IPL Governing Council, under new chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, meets for the first time soon.

“No final decision has been taken yet but we are looking at Istanbul. We haven’t met the teams and their officials in a relaxed environment since COVID, and this way we will be able to do that,” the BCCI official told PTI.

“A final decision will be taken after talking to all stakeholders.”

Unlike last year, this year’s will be a mini auction. The 10 IPL franchises have already been asked to submit their list of retained players by November 15. Also, the salary cap is likely to be increased from Rs 90 to Rs 95 crore for the next season.

