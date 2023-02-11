Delhi Capitals announce Coaching Staff Ahead of Women’s Premier League 2023

New Delhi: The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced its coaching staff ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, which will be held between March 4-26, in Mumbai.

Jonathan Batty, who coached the Oval Invincibles women’s team to The Hundred titles in 2021 and 2022 has been named the team’s Head Coach. Batty has also coached the Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League and the Surrey Women’s side.

Speaking on the development, the 48-year old said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Delhi Capitals as Head Coach for the inaugural WPL. It’s a huge honour to have been granted this opportunity by the management, and I can’t wait to work with the team. It’s an incredible time to be involved in Women’s cricket and the WPL has the potential to transform the landscape of women’s professional sport globally."

Delhi Capitals has also appointed former cricketers Hemlata Kala and Lisa Keightley as the team’s Assistant Coaches.

Kala, who represented India in 7 Tests and 78 ODIs, has also been the chief of the national selection panel. It was during her tenure as Chief Selector that India reached the final of the ICC World Cup in 2017, a milestone moment for the women’s game in India. “I am grateful and excited for this new role with Delhi Capitals. I am looking forward to putting together our squad ahead of the inaugural edition of the tournament, which I am confident will be a gamechanger for women’s cricket.”

Keightley, who played 9 Tests and 82 ODIs for Australia, coached the England women’s side to the 2022 ICC World Cup final. She has also served as Head Coach for the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League.

“I’m very excited to be involved with the Delhi Capitals and to be working with so many different players and staff from around the world. WPL is a game changer for women’s sports around the world, and we have the opportunity to showcase cricket to a new audience."

Biju George, who had a successful tenure with the Indian women’s team, has been named as the side’s Fielding Coach. George works in the same capacity with the Delhi Capitals men’s side as well.

The inaugural auction for the Women’s Premier League will be held on February 13th, in Mumbai.

