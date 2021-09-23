Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje Has Bowled Eight of the Top 10 Fastest Balls in IPL 2021; Checkout Leaderboard

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday resumed their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign in style as they crushed Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets and 13 balls to spare in the 33rd match of the league. For Delhi, the star of the match was Anrich Nortje, who was also playing his first game of the season. Nortje picked two wickets in his four overs while giving away just 12 runs.

And as economical as Nortje was with the ball in the said match, it was his fiery speed that caught everyone’s attention. In his very first over of the match, Nortje crossed the 150kmph mark twice and his speed did not go below the mark of 145kmph.

Here is Nortje’s first over: 148.2 kmph, 145 kmph, 147.5 kmph, 150.8 kmph, 151.2 kmph, 147.1 kmph

It was Nortje’s commendable effort to hit the constant speed that saw former SRH skipper David Warner returning to the pavilion for a three-ball duck in the very first over of the match.

Nortje’s further up his ante in his second over. He again returned to ball the 12th over of SRH’s innings and removed Kedar Jadhav from the attack to further demolish Hyderabad’s middle order.

And, interestingly, by the end of the match, Nortje has bowled the top eight fastest delivery of IPL in the 14th season of the league.

Here are the top ten fastest deliveries in IPL 2021:

Anrich Nortje 151.71 km/h Anrich Nortje 151.37 km/h Anrich Nortje 150.83 km/h Anrich Nortje 150.21 km/h Anrich Nortje 149.97 km/h Anrich Nortje 149.29 km/h Anrich Nortje 149.15 km/h Anrich Nortje 148.76 km/h Kagiso Rabada 148.73 km/h Chris Jordan 148.47 km/h

The ninth spot in the list is reserved by Nortje’s Delhi teammate Kagiso Rabada. He is followed by Punjab Kings Chris Jorden.

Meanwhile, Delhi will next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, September 25, in the 36th match of IPL.

