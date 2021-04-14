- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Delhi Capitals Await Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada's 2nd RT-PCR Test Results; Out of Match Against RR
Nortje and fellow paceman Rabada had travelled together and reached Mumbai on April 6. They were supposed to be available from the second game after the completion of their seven days of hard quarantine and a negative RT-PCR result.
- PTI
- Updated: April 14, 2021, 9:10 PM IST
Delhi Capitals’ South African speedsters Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will not be available for the team’s second IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday as their COVID-19 test reports are still awaited.
There are reports that Nortje has tested positive but Delhi Capitals management hasn’t yet come out with any official statement. As per the IPL SOP, all players who have a positive result are tested once again in order to ensure that first RT-PCR outcome wasn’t a false one.
“At this point, we only know that Anrich Nortje’s results are awaited as he is in quarantine. We can only tell you further after we get the test results,” a DC source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
It is understood that the franchise is waiting before making an official announcement as there has been an earlier instance of a false positive. Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsman Nitish Rana was the player involved in that case.
Rana had first tested positive after joining the KKR camp but his next RT-PCR result turned out to be negative.
As of now, Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 before the start of the tournament. Patel hasn’t yet fully recovered from the virus.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal also tested positive but recovered in time to be available for the team’s second game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
