CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra replaces Saba Karim as BCCI GM

Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra replaces Saba Karim as BCCI GM

According to the BCCI website, the GM (Game Development) "will be responsible for determining and monitoring the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields besides administration of the Domestic Tours Programme.”The BCCI brass is confident that Malhotra's extensive work in ICC operations and as Delhi Capitals chief executive will come in handy.

  • PTI
  • Updated: February 13, 2021, 11:03 AM IST
Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra replaces Saba Karim as BCCI GM

Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra will be the BCCI's new General Manager for Game Development, replacing Saba Karim. Malhotra, in his more than two decade long stint in the cricket industry, has also held senior positions at the ICC and has been responsible for overseeing cricket operations of various ICC events.

"Yes, Dhiraj Malhotra has been formally appointed as GM (Game Development). He will be joining from Monday, February 15," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Friday.Karim's three year stint had ended last month after being on six months notice period.

According to the BCCI website, the GM (Game Development) "will be responsible for determining and monitoring the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields besides administration of the Domestic Tours Programme.”The BCCI brass is confident that Malhotra's extensive work in ICC operations and as Delhi Capitals chief executive will come in handy.

"Dhiraj's joining Delhi franchise coincided with two of their best seasons, including a play-offs and second-place finish. Also when he was with DC, he was asked to help out at the ICC World Cup in England due to his vast knowledge," the source said

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches