Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra replaces Saba Karim as BCCI GM

- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
PAK
SA166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 runs
- 1st Test - 05 - 09 Feb, 2021Match Ended578/10(190.1) RR 3.04178/10(46.3) RR 3.83
ENG
IND337/10(95.5) RR 3.52192/10(58.1) RR 3.3
England beat India by 227 runs
- 3rd T20I - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
18:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 1st Test - 2 Mar, TueUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 10 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
11:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 19 Mar, FriUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
AFG
ZIM
14:30 IST - Dubai
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st ODI - 2 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd ODI - 4 Apr, SunUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd ODI - 7 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
16:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st T20I - 10 Apr, SatUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd T20I - 12 Apr, MonUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 3rd T20I - 14 Apr, WedUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 4th T20I - 16 Apr, FriUp Next
SA
PAK
21:30 IST - Centurion
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra replaces Saba Karim as BCCI GM
- PTI
- Updated: February 13, 2021, 11:03 AM IST
Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra will be the BCCI's new General Manager for Game Development, replacing Saba Karim. Malhotra, in his more than two decade long stint in the cricket industry, has also held senior positions at the ICC and has been responsible for overseeing cricket operations of various ICC events.
"Yes, Dhiraj Malhotra has been formally appointed as GM (Game Development). He will be joining from Monday, February 15," a senior BCCI source told PTI on Friday.Karim's three year stint had ended last month after being on six months notice period.
According to the BCCI website, the GM (Game Development) "will be responsible for determining and monitoring the match playing regulations, standards of venues, including pitches and outfields besides administration of the Domestic Tours Programme.”The BCCI brass is confident that Malhotra's extensive work in ICC operations and as Delhi Capitals chief executive will come in handy.
"Dhiraj's joining Delhi franchise coincided with two of their best seasons, including a play-offs and second-place finish. Also when he was with DC, he was asked to help out at the ICC World Cup in England due to his vast knowledge," the source said
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking