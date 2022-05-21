Delhi Capitals' Co-Owner Parth Jindal Faces Backlash For his Remarks On Twitter

The league matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 are about to end. While Lucknow, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have sealed their spots in the playoffs, only one spot is left up for grab. Currently, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is placed in the fourth spot. Delhi Capitals (DC) will have a face-off with Mumbai Indians (MI) in a do-or-die encounter today. This match is critical for Delhi as a win can help them get into the playoffs, but if they lose, it will be the end of their IPL 2022 journey. Ahead of the Delhi and Mumbai clash, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal has made a sarcastic remark which has not gone well with a section of users on Twitter.

On May 20, right after Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans’ clash, Jindal tweeted, “Never liked anyone doing any favors for us anyway – equation is simple – we win on Saturday and we get the opportunity of going further in IPL. If we don’t – then we are out and don’t deserve to be in the playoffs, have full confidence in my boys – let’s do this.”

Never liked anyone doing any favors for us anyway – equation is simple – we win on Saturday and we get the opportunity of going further in @IPL – if we don’t – then we are out and don’t deserve to be in the playoffs, have full confidence in my boys – let’s do this @DelhiCapitals — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 19, 2022

Jindal’s tweet was not well received by Twitterati, who slammed the DC co-owner for making such a snarky remark. “So if you are in such a situation where DC’s chances hinge on some other team and if in case that team wins and DC make it to playoffs will your team abruptly leave the tournament?” a user wrote.

So if you are in such a situation where DC’s chances hinge on some other team and if in case that team wins and DC make it to playoffs will your team abruptly leave the tournament? — Navin Siddharth (@siddhuboy_88) May 20, 2022

Another tweeted, “’Never liked anyone doing favour for us’ what do you get out of this statement? Nobody doing favour for anyone. They all are just playing. Nobody chose to be in such a position but in such a long tournament such situation creates.”

“Never liked anyone doing favour for us” what do yo u get out of this statement?

Nobody doing favour for anyone. They all are just playing. Kyun ro raha hai ? — ✨ (@Kourageous7) May 19, 2022 Just because RCB finished their 14 matches before u, doesn’t mean u can talk nonsense. If you had finished your 14 matches first, your fate would have been in RCB’s hands. — Pernicious (@perniicious) May 21, 2022 Matlab kuch bhi.I’m sure. You won’t be saying the same if Delhi’s match was scheduled before RCB’s match and delhi would’ve lost it.Phr aapka bhi tweet aata.Gujrat ke support me ki RCB ko haro do hume playoffs me jaana h.Nobody is asking for anyones favor and neither wht you like — nishant singh (@nishantvatas) May 20, 2022 Nobody chose to be in such position but in such long tournament such situation creates. — Jay K (@tingaltawal) May 20, 2022

The Saturday clash against Mumbai is a virtual IPL “quarter-final” for Rishabh Pant’s men. While Delhi has everything at stake, Mumbai would like to sign off the season on a winning note.

Bangalore is sitting at the fourth spot, but with a negative run rate (-0.253). If Delhi manages to beat Mumbai Indians, they will jump on to the fourth spot as their current run rate, (+0.255)itself is far better.

