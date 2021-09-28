Delhi Capitals’ Co-Owner Parth Jindal Targets BCCI Selectors Over India’s 2021 T20 World Cup Squad

Parth Jindal, the co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) club Delhi Capitals (DC), on Sunday questioned Team India’s selection for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named a 15-man squad for the WC and a few selections have raised eyebrows. The biggest exclusion in the India squad was senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, who recently captained Men in Blue in their limited-overs visit of Sri Lanka.

He is also the second leading run-getter in the 14th edition of the IPL with 430 runs in ten games at an impressive average of 47.77 and a healthy strike rate of 131.09.

Another player to miss out from Delhi’s IPL team was their former skipper Shreyas Iyer.

“The selectors must be wondering why they made some of the decisions they did – our T20 World Cup squad doesn’t have some of our best batsman – any guesses who?” he asked on Twitter. He also tagged BCCI and Delhi Capitals’ official Twitter handle in the post.

Another big name to miss out on was Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been a mainstay in the Indian squad in the last four years. Mumbai Indians’ Rahul Chahar was preferred over Chahal for WC despite his lack of experience on the international stage.

“India’s best spinner in T20 is missing too,” Jindal wrote in the subsequent tweet. Even though he did not mention Chahal in his Tweet, he tagged Royal Challengers Bangalore’s official Twitter handle in the post.

India’s 15-man squad for t20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy.

India will kick off their World Cup campaign on October 24 against the arch-rival Pakistan at the Dubai International stadium.

