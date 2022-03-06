Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2022 journey meeting Mumbai Indians in their season opener at the Brabourne CCI on 27th March. This will be a day game and additionally, they will play two more day games against Kolkata Knight Rider at The Brabourne CCI on 10th April, followed by a game against Lucknow Super Giants on 1st May. (IPL 2022 Full Schedule)
Here’s the full schedule of DC for IPL 2022:
|MATCH DAY
|MATCH NO.
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|PM/AM
|HOME TEAM
|AWAY TEAM
|VENUE
|2
|2
|Sun
|27-03-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai Indians
|Brabourne - CCI
|8
|10
|Sat
|02-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Delhi Capitals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|13
|15
|Thu
|07-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|16
|19
|Sun
|10-04-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne - CCI
|22
|27
|Sat
|16-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium
|26
|32
|Wed
|20-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|28
|34
|Fri
|22-04-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|34
|41
|Thu
|28-Apr-22
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium
|37
|45
|Sun
|01-05-2022
|03:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium
|41
|50
|Thu
|05-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Brabourne - CCI
|44
|55
|Sun
|08-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|47
|58
|Wed
|11-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|52
|64
|Mon
|16-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Punjab Kings
|Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|57
|69
|Sat
|21-05-2022
|07:30
|PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Delhi Capitals
|Wankhede Stadium
Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 Full Squad
Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal
