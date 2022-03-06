Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

Delhi Capitals will kick off their IPL 2022 journey meeting Mumbai Indians in their season opener at the Brabourne CCI on 27th March. This will be a day game and additionally, they will play two more day games against Kolkata Knight Rider at The Brabourne CCI on 10th April, followed by a game against Lucknow Super Giants on 1st May. (IPL 2022 Full Schedule)

Here’s the full schedule of DC for IPL 2022:

MATCH DAY MATCH NO. DAY DATE TIME PM/AM HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 2 2 Sun 27-03-2022 03:30 PM Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians Brabourne - CCI 8 10 Sat 02-04-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Delhi Capitals MCA Stadium, Pune 13 15 Thu 07-04-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 16 19 Sun 10-04-2022 03:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals Brabourne - CCI 22 27 Sat 16-04-2022 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 26 32 Wed 20-04-2022 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 28 34 Fri 22-04-2022 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 34 41 Thu 28-Apr-22 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 37 45 Sun 01-05-2022 03:30 PM Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 41 50 Thu 05-05-2022 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne - CCI 44 55 Sun 08-05-2022 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 47 58 Wed 11-05-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 52 64 Mon 16-05-2022 07:30 PM Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 57 69 Sat 21-05-2022 07:30 PM Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium

Delhi Capitals IPL 2022 Full Squad

Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

