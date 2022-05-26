Delhi Capitals Fans Send Gifts and Interact With the Players Virtually

It has been a dismal season for the Delhi Capitals. The Rishabh Pant-led side finished the league stage of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at fifth spot as they secured seven wins after playing 14 matches. It might have been a heartbreaking season for Delhi but their fans and supporters kept supporting their team till the very last moment.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The Delhi Capitals fans had prepared a big surprise for the players and team management. Delhi players received multiple gifts ahead of their last league stage fixture against Mumbai Indians. The players received the gifts at the team hotel in Mumbai. Delhi fans and supporters had curated the gifts for the players. Fans have expressed their love and support through posters, drawings and personalised gifts. And the gesture invariably moved the players pretty much.

The supporters mailed the handpicked goodies to the Delhi Capitals office located in Delhi. And then those were delivered to the team hotel in Mumbai.

Moreover, in a virtual meet, fans got a terrific opportunity to interact with skipper Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting as well. The fans danced, recited personalised poems and sang songs during the virtual meet.

But unfortunately, their support and innovative ideas failed to help their team in reaching the IPL playoffs.

Delhi needed to win their last league stage fixture against Mumbai Indians to qualify for the playoffs of the 15th season of IPL. But the five-time IPL champions eventually managed to secure a five-wicket win to help Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for the knockout stage.

Batting first, Delhi posted a total of 159/7 in 20 overs. Rovman Powell (43 runs off 34 balls) turned out to be the highest scorer for Delhi. Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets to restrict their opponents to an achievable total.

But Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma (2 runs off 13 balls) failed to commence the run chase on a promising note as he was dismissed in the sixth over. Later, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (48 runs off 28 balls) and Dewald Brevis (37 off 33 balls) notched a solid partnership to help their side in recovering from the early danger. Eventually, Tim David’s blistering knock of 34 off 11 balls was enough to earn their fourth victory of the ongoing season.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here