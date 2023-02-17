Delhi Capitals Full Schedule IPL 2023: DC to Lock Horns With Lucknow Super Giants in Their Opening Match

Delhi Capitals will start their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 1. Delhi failed to reach the playoffs stage last season and finished fifth on the points table behind Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While the franchise did some smart business in IPL 2023 Auction to sign some explosive players like Phill Salt and Rilee Rossouw.

However, the biggest blow for Delhi Capitals is the unavailability of Rishabh Pant for the upcoming season. The DC skipper sustained multiple injuries last year in a car accident. He has been out of cricket since then and it will take time for him to recover from the injuries.

Delhi Capitals have yet not announced his replacement as a captain and also as a player. While David Warner is the prime contender to take over the captaincy charge as he has already led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past and also guided them to the IPL title.

Delhi have not won any IPL trophy since the inception of the tournament, they came close to claim it in IPL 2020 but suffered a defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

Under Ricky Ponting’s guidance, Delhi will once again begin their quest to lift the trophy as this season they will also get the advantage of the home conditions which was missing for the past couple of years.

Here is the Delhi Capitals Full Schedule for IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow

Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi

Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Match 4: April 11 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

Match 5: April 15 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru

Match 6; April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

Match 7: April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad

Match 8: April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi

Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad

Match 10: May 6 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi

Match 11: May 10 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai

Match 12: May 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Delhi

Match 13: May 17 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Mohali

Match 14: May 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi

Get the latest Cricket News here