Delhi Capitals Full Players List, WPL 2023 Auction: Check Out The Complete Squad

Delhi Capitals, who already own a men’s team in the Indian Premier League, placed a successful bid of Rs 810 crore to buy a franchise for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL). The BCCI held an auction last time to find owners for its five teams for the ambitious WPL, a T20 tournament for women cricketers which based on the popular IPL model.

Money Spent: Rs 11.65 Crore

Full Squad: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Minnu Mani, Jasia Akhtar, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal

Overseas Players: Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen

Costliest Player: Jemimah Rodrigues - they spent Rs 2.2 crore for her

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Jonathan Batty will be the head coach of the franchise. She has a rich experience of coaching T20 teams across the globe having guided the Oval Invincibles women’s team to The Hundred titles in 2021 and 2022. Besides that, she has also coached in the Women’s Big Bash League and Surrey’s women team.

Assistant Coaches: Hemlata Kala, who represented India in seven Tests and 78 ODIs before being appointed as the chief of the national selection panel, has been named as one of the assistant coaches. She will be joined by former Australia international Lisa Keightley who played 9 Tests and 82 ODIs during her career and coached England’s women team to the 2022 ODI world cup final.

Fielding Coach: Biju George, who has been associated with the Indian women cricket team before and is employed with the Delhi Capitals’ men’s franchise as well, will be their fielding coach.

Meet The Owners

The franchise is co-owned by JSW and GMR who were among the five successful bidders. Parth Jindal, the scion of JSWG Group, is the Delhi Capitals chairman and team co-owner. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, the corporate chairman at GMR group, is the other owner.

