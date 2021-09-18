Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Remaining Fixtures: Match Timings, Venues And Updated Squad

Delhi Capitals were on a roll in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before it was halted. The franchise made a terrific start to the season, zooming to top of the IPL 2021 standings with six victories from eight league matches.

They defeated three-time champion Chennai Super Kings in their opening contest by seven wickets. However, they lost their second match, against Rajasthan Royals but followed that with three consecutive wins , against Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi’s sixth game in the T20 Championship saw them losing against Royal Challengers Bangalore while they scripted victory in their two games against KKR and Punjab. The team will hope to carry their form in the India leg to the UAE, and they will fancy lifting their maiden T20 trophy.

They will also be bolstered by the presence of their former skipper and batting mainstay Shreyas Iyer. The swashbuckling batter had given the first half of IPL 2021 a miss due to surgery, but now he is fit to take the field.

Here’s a full list of Delhi Capitals’ fixtures in the remainder of IPL 2021.

September 22, 2021: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

September 25, 2021: vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi (03:30 PM IST)

September 28, 2021: vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sharjah (03:30 PM IST)

October 02, 2021: vs Mumbai Indians, Sharjah (03:30 PM IST)

October 04, 2021: vs Chennai Super Kings, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

October 08, 2021: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dubai (07:30 PM IST)

Telecast:S tar Sports Network will telecast IPL 2021 matches in India.

Live-streaming: The IPL 2021 fixtures are available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Delhi Capitals’ updated squad for IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant (C and WK), Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ben Dwarshuis, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan,

