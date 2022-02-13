Delhi Capitals, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by DC on Day 2

DC IPL Auction Day 2 Live: Delhi Capitals bought nine players on the opening day of the IPL mega auction on Saturday. They landed some of the big names in T20 cricket including David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Axar Patel among others.

Shardul Thakur was their costliest buy on Day 1 as they landed the India allrounder for Rs 10.75 crore.

From their budget of Rs 90 crore, DC, the IPL 2020 runners-up, have spent 73.5 crore in retaining and buying a total of 13 players so far. And now they are left with Rs 16.5 crore to fill the remaining 12 open spots.

Here’s how DC spent their money on Day 1 of IPL Auction:

Players Bought on Day 1

David Warner – Rs 6.25 crore Mitchell Marsh - Rs 6.50 crore Kuldeep Yadav - Rs 2 crore Shardul Thakur - Rs 10.75 crore Mustafizur Rahman - Rs 2 crore Ashwin Hebbar - Rs 20 lakh Sarfaraz Khan - Rs 20 lakh KS Bharat - Rs 6.50 crore Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Rs 1.1 crore

Here are the players bought by DC on Day 2: To be Updated

Mandeep Singh- Rs 1.1 crore Khaleel Ahmed - Rs 5.25 crore Chetan Sakariya - Rs 4.20 crore

