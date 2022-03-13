CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Delhi Capitals Organise Exhibition Match During Jersey Launch
1-MIN READ

Delhi Capitals Organise Exhibition Match During Jersey Launch

Budding cricketers played a match wearing DC jersey.

Budding cricketers played a match wearing DC jersey.

The children from DC Academy and Prestige Warriors played a 10 over cricket match, wearing the brand new jersey.

Cricketnext Staff

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals gifted the new DC jersey to budding cricketers from the Delhi Capitals Academy and Prestige Warriors, who provide free cricket coaching to underprivileged kids, at one of the DC Academies - Bal Bhavan International School in New Delhi on Saturday.

The children from DC Academy and Prestige Warriors also played a 10 over cricket match, wearing the brand new jersey.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Capitals Interim CEO Vinod Bisht said, “The Delhi Capitals jersey is not only for the players, but for the entire cricketing community in Delhi, and all fans. It was a delight to see the new jersey worn by children at our flagship academy where young talent is being groomed."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags
first published:March 13, 2022, 19:51 IST