Delhi Capitals’ post for fantasy players before 2nd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka goes viral

Before the start of the second T20I game of three-match series between India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday, Indian Premier League (IPL) club Delhi Capitals (DC) hilariously trolled the fantasy player for their predictions. Delhi also asked for two-minute silence for them after fantasy planning went into haywire after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. The second T20I was originally slated to take place on Tuesday, July 27. However, it was postponed by a day after it came to knowledge that Krunal has contracted covid-19.

After Krunal’s test result came positive, the Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder’s close contacts were also ruled out from the game as they were asked to self-quarantine. And, according to a report, as many as eight players were put into mandatory quarantine after coming in close contact with Krunal, including his brother Hardik, Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, and Krishnappa Gowtham.

With nine players out of the Indian squad, stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan and coach Rahul Dravid did not have many options to pick their playing XI and they were forced to go with whoever was available.

Prior to the start of the encounter, Delhi also poked fun at the fantasy player and asked them to name their playing XI.

“2 minutes of silence for all the fantasy players who had their team combinations set for SL vs IND Calling all Nostradamuses and Octopuses to guess Team India’s playing XI for tonight," Delhi wrote.

“Your guess is as good as ours SL vs IND," it added.

DC’s timely post soon became a hit on the photo and video sharing platform as fans started coming up with their own scenarios.

Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka on Wednesday defeated India by four wickets to level the series 1-1.

The series decider between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday, July 29, at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here