Delhi Capitals Retain Rishabh Pant as Captain for Remainder of IPL 2021
Rishabh Pant will continue to captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 (Twitter)

Delhi Capitals announced that Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side in the remainder of the 2021 season of the Indian Premeir League.

Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced that flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will continue to lead the side in the remainder of the IPL beginning September 19. It was one of the most predictable decisions considering that Delhi Capitals did well under Pant despite the fact that Shreyas Iyer led them to their first final last year. Delhi Capitals are currently leading the IPL points table with 12 points having won six games under Pant’s captaincy earlier this year after he was assigned the role in absence of injured Iyer, who had to undergo a shoulder surgery.

“JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the IPL2021 season,” the franchise’s official handle tweeted.

first published:September 16, 2021, 18:47 IST