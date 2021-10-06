Delhi Capitals’ Ripal Patel reveals his chat with MS Dhoni: 'I Asked Him How he Finishes Every Match'

Middle-order batsman Ripal Patel on Monday during the 50th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made his debut in the cash-rich league for the Rishabh Pant-led outfit. Patel scored 18 runs while batting at number five as Delhi defeated Chennai by three wickets at the Dubai International Stadium. With this win, Delhi moved to the top spot in the IPL table with 20 points in their kitty from 13 games.

ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh still hoping to see ‘champion bowler’ Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s T20 squad

Patel’s IPL debut was extra special for the 26-year-old Gujarat batter as he had the opportunity to bat in front of the Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Speaking about his experience to bat while Dhoni kept the stumps, Patel said that it was a different experience for him and he felt surreal.Patel said that he started “playing cricket watching Mahi Bhai” before adding that he wants to finish the games like the former Indian skipper in the future.He also revealed that he spoke to MSD about being a finisher after the match ended.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Joins Memefest on Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp Outage

“After the game, I asked him how he finishes every match, how he thinks on the field and what goes on in his mind while chasing a score. We had a good chat and he gave me a lot of confidence," Patel was quoted as saying in a press statement released by Delhi Capitals.

🗣️ "I was enjoying myself. It didn’t feel like it was my first match."After his IPL debut, Ripal Patel speaks to us about his day, winning his first match and coming out to bat in front of his idol 🤩#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #DCSpecials #DCvCSK @OctaFX @SofitelDXBPalm pic.twitter.com/Fn5VLbeTQL — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 5, 2021

On Monday evening, before the start of the match between Delhi and Chennai, Patel was handed his debut cap by Amit Mishra. And when he was asked about the same he said that he was delighted to receive his debut cap.

Patel also said that even though it was his maiden game, he did not felt that way and the only thing that went his mind was to back himself in the field.In their last league match of the season, Delhi will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday, October 8, in Dubai.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here