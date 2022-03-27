Delhi Capitals Showed 'Fighting Courage' In 'Entertaining T20 Match, Says Tim Seifert

Lalit Yadav played the innings of his life with an unbeaten 48 while Axar Patel smashed 38 not out off just 17 balls as a depleted Delhi Capitals started their IPL campaign with a stunning four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here on Sunday. Chasing a challenging 178, Delhi were down 72 for 5 inside 10 overs but the lesser-known Delhi all-rounder Yadav stayed calm during his 38-ball unbeaten knock to take his side home.

Meanwhile Tim Seifert who actually built the platform for that win opened up on how he sees this win. “Everything is good. Great way to start the campaign, for me and the team. It was entertaining (game), T20 cricket. We showed fighting courage. Sometimes you got to stick the mitts out. It was good to see the back of him early (on Pollard’s catch). We have been here for a week. It has been excellent. The cricket we have been talking (with Ponting) has been excellent. Looking forward to the next few months with him. “

Mumbai looked ordinary in their pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah returning wicketless (3.2-0-43-0). They were also sloppy on the field as Patel made full use of his dropped catch by Daniel Sams on 15.

Sams also leaked 24 runs in the 18th over with Yadav hitting him for back-to-back four and six, while Patel hammered a monstrous six in the final ball to seal the chase, reaching 179 for 6 in 18.2 0vers. With their star Australian recruit David Warner unavailable for initial few matches, Kiwi recruit Tim Seifert sizzled in his new opening role for Delhi.

He took on Bumrah up front, and lofted the India’s pace spearhead over his head for a boundary. Seifert dished out another stunner against Bumrah, this time a lofted drive over cover in a shot that had class written all over it. At the other end, Shaw started it off with a six off Basil Thampi as DC cruised to 30 in three overs.

