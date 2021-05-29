Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer Trolled Himself... Check Out How

India’s middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer is taking life “lessons” from Delhi Capitals (DC) strength and conditioning coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam and TikToker Khaby Lame. On Saturday, Iyer found a perfect way to troll himself on Instagram by posting a comical video with Sivagnanam, where the duo could be seen imitating Khaby. In the clip, now widely shared on the Internet, Iyer could be seen walking off the ground after completing his training. The batsman decided to jump off the fence to get outside after not being able to open the gate.

However, Rajini had different plans for Iyer as he thought it would be a perfect opportunity to teach the cricketer how to open the gate of the ground. And after doing so, Rajini mocked Iyer by imitating Khaby’s signature impression.

Watch the video here:

Khaby is an Italian TikToker. He is known for his unimpressed expression on rubbish social media life-hack videos of others.

Meanwhile, Iyer has started his physical therapy with Sivagnanam to regain his strength after undergoing surgery last month. Iyer dislocated his shoulder during the first ODI of the three-match series between India and England in March.

Following his injury, Iyer was also ruled out from the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Delhi-based outfit appointed wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as their skipper. The tournament was suspended due to a breach in the bio bubble.

Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that the remaining games will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the September-October window.

“The BCCI on Saturday announced to complete the remaining matches of VIVO Indian Premier League 2021 season in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) considering the monsoon season in India in the months of September-October this year,” the BCCI said in a press release.

