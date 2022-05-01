Delhi Capitals Squad Against Lucknow Super Giants: Probable Playing 11s for DC vs LSG IPL 2022 Match 45

Delhi Capitals is set to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in a day contest at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Both teams will come into the match with a win in their previous outing. After restricting Kolkata Knight Riders at 146/9, Delhi Capitals chased the total down with an over to spare. Though Delhi’s run chase was marred with a few hiccups in the middle, Rovman Powell with his 16-ball 33 ensured that the team got past the winning line.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 20 runs defending a total of 153 in their previous match. Despite a low total on the board, Lucknow bowlers did well to keep the firepower in the Punjab batting lineup at bay. Dushmantha Chameera gave a good start to Lucknow’s side by dismissing Mayank Agarwal and dangerous Jonny Bairstow cheaply. Chameera finished his spell with 2 wickets while giving just 17 runs in four overs. The Punjab batters did not seem to have an answer to Lucknow’s tight bowling, and the team was eventually restricted to 133/8 from 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible Staring XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad for 2022 IPL: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Lucknow Super Giants squad for 2022 IPL: Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan

