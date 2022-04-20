Delhi Capitals Squad Against Punjab Kings: Probable Playing 11s for DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will have a face-off with Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings on Wednesday as the two teams will aim for a comeback in IPL 2022. Delhi Capitals are in a dire need of a win as they are third-last in the points table with two wins and three losses.

DC will be forced to make a few changes to their playing XI as they have been hit by Covid-19. Australia’s all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for the virus. Thus, the team can bring back Sarfaraz Khan to the playing XI to fill Marsh’s shoes. Also, Anrich Nortje has regained his fitness and will be available for selection.

To accommodate Nortje, Delhi is expected to bench Khaleel Ahmed. Though Ahmed picked one wicket in the last game against RCB, he conceded 36 runs in his four overs.

Coming to Punjab Kings, they are expected to make just one change in the team. Skipper Mayank Agarwal is fit and will be playing the match against DC. Mayank had given the encounter against SRH a miss due to injury and he was replaced by Prabhsimran Singh. With Mayank back in the mix, Prabhsimran is most likely to be dropped from the team.

As Punjab Kings suffered a seven-wicket loss in their last match, they were pushed down to the seventh place in the points table.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI:

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings squads:

Delhi Capitals’ squad: Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh

Punjab Kings’ Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel

