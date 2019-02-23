Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Delhi Capitals Unveil Jersey Ahead of IPL 2019

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 23, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
Delhi Capitals revealed the first look of their official jersey for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Saturday (February 23).

The new jersey features distinct stripes in two colours – red and blue, colours which also featured on the side’s kit when they were known as the Delhi Daredevils.



“It is a new adventure for me personally as I come back to the city and represent Delhi Capitals after spending 10 seasons away. It is a city that I have always called home and I am really excited to start the new season in these colours which represent the true spirit of the city,” said Shikhar Dhawan.

The Delhi Capitals open their IPL campaign on March 24 when they take on the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
First Published: February 23, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
