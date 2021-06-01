Delhi Capitals Urge Fans to Take Cue From Prithvi Shaw And Get Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

The central government opened vaccination against coronavirus for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1. This decision was taken after the cases due to the second wave of COVID-19 were rising everyday. Ever since the second wave has struck India, the health infrastructure of the country has been entirely shaked. Doctors across the world have been advising people to take the jab at the earliest. Celebrities too have been sharing their vaccination pictures to motivate people.

Latest to join the list is batsmanPrithvi Shaw. The Indian cricketer, who was last seen representing Delhi Capitals in the India Premier League (IPL) 2021, recently took the vaccine shot. For the day, he wore a black t-shirt with the Delhi Capitals logo along with a pair of green shorts. Shawcompleted his look with a black DC cap and a funky red face mask. His photo has been shared on the official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals.

Top shot, @PrithviShaw 💉 Take the Shaw-stopper's cue and get yourself vaccinated at the earliest opportunity 👉🏼 https://t.co/5x40NDiLoT#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/YllrQ2evKl — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) May 31, 2021

The caption of the photo is written in an interesting manner while urging people to take the vaccine. The team asked theirfans to take cue from ‘Shaw-stopper’s’. The post has garnered much appreciation from DC’s fans and followers.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have been on top of their game till now in the now-suspended IPL 2021. The team is being led by Rishabh Pant this season as their captain Shreyas Iyer is injured. DC have been on the winning end of six out of eight matches and have a total of 12 points. The Delhi Capitals played their last match on May 2 against Punjab Kings and managed to win it by seven wickets.

Shaw most recently became the player of the match when DC defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets on April 29. The cricketer slammed 82 runs from 41 balls.

