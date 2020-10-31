IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Preview: Capitals Can't Afford Fourth Straight Loss

Delhi Capitals would be desperate for a win after suffering three consecutive losses in the tournament. Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs but will guard against complacency and push for a top two finish

The Capitals had won 7 of their first 9 matches in IPL 2020 but since then have gone completely off the boil and lost three matches in a row. They currently stand at number 3 and need to win one of their remaining two encounters to secure a playoff berth. The problem? The two remaining matches are against the top two teams of the tournament - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The experiment with Ajinkya Rahane at the top does not seem to be working and they may bring back Prithvi Shaw for the match against MI. Shaw had a great start to the tournament but then went off steam registering scores of 4, 0, 0 and 7 in his last 4 matches before being dropped. The batting has led DC down in the last couple of losses - one of the main reasons is that their Mr Consistent, Shikhar Dhawan, has registered two single-digit scores in these matches. DC would hope that the law of averages has balanced itself in the Indian southpaw's case.

Kagiso Rabada went wicketless for 54 off his 4 overs against the Sunrisers - DC would be hoping that it was a one-off for the South African pacer who has otherwise been outstanding in the tournament. Rabada is the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets from 12 matches. Axar Patel and R Ashwin will be crucial in the middle overs to stem the flow of runs.

Mumbai Indians are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 8 wins from 12 matches and are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs. They will not try and experiment too much as a top two finish is still at stake. MI's batting will revolve around their two highest run-getters of the tournament - Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav.

The bowling will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, who after a slow start, has lived up to his reputation and billing as one of the best in the world - he currently has 20 wickets from 12 matches at an economy rate of just 7.18 in IPL 2020. Trent Boult has given him excellent support and bagged 17 wickets in the competition.

WHAT: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Match 51, IPL 2020

WHEN: 31st October, 3:30 PM IST

WHERE: Dubai, UAE

TELECAST: Star Sports

LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar

Delhi Capitals Team News

The only possible change could be the return of Prithvi Shaw in place of Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order.

Possible Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians Team News

MI will not tinker with their winning XI. Rohit Sharma will certainly not return to the mix given that the team has already qualified for the playoffs.

Possible Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Head-to- Head Record – Last 5 Matches

DC hold a 3-2 advantage over MI based on the last 5 matches between the two sides. Quinton de Kock (53 off 36 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (53 off 32 balls) were the stars in MI's successful 162-run chase against the Capitals in Abu Dhabi in the first match between the two teams in IPL 2020.

To watch out for

Kieron Pollard has the highest strike rate of 200 in IPL 2020. He also has a good record against the Capitals with an aggregate of 343 runs in 20 innings at a strike rate of 142.32.

Mumbai Indians: The team management and Rohit told me before the start of the tournament that you have played enough to take the game deep. I am glad I have been able to do it - Suryakumar Yadav after his Player of the Match performance against RCB

Delhi Capitals: We need to have that strong and positive mindset. These losses are not going to put us down - Shreyas Iyer after DC suffered their third consecutive defeat - against SRH in Dubai.