Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to bounce back after two consecutive defeats when they take on Delhi Capitals on Thursday in the IPL. The match is slated to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

In their last game, Hyderabad conceded a 13-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Earlier, on April 27, Hyderabad’s five-match unbeaten run came to an end as Kane Williamson’s men had to face a five-wicket defeat against table toppers Gujarat Titans.

Delhi Capitals are also struggling to make a statement this season. Rishabh Pant’s side endured a six-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in a nail-biting contest. Delhi currently find themselves at seventh spot on the IPL points table with eight points from nine matches.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played?

The 50th IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on May 5, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Starting XI:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

