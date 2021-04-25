Delhi Lockdown: What Will Happen to IPL 2021 Matches After Extension For Another Week?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the extension of ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the national capital by a week. The decision has been taken due to the high positivity rate even though there has been a slight dip in the daily figures of new cases.

“Coronavirus is still continuing to wreak havoc. After discussing with stakeholders, we are extending the lockdown further by another week,” Kejriwal said during a televised announcement on Sunday.

So what happens to the IPL 2021 matches that are scheduled to be played in Delhi from April 28? A total of eight matches of the ongoing T20 league are to be played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium.

However, last week, when Kejriwal had announced the lockdown for the first time this year, a report claimed that BCCI has made appropriate arrangement for the matches to go ahead in Delhi as per the original schedule.

“The Game is On. The lockdown will actually help us in carrying out our job more smoothly,” Insidesport had quoted DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda as saying last week.

Manchanda had further revealed that all the logistical work “BCCI has not told us to stop our work so we are continuing and will be completely ready to hold the IPL in the next two days.”

So far, as part of the first leg of IPL 2021, the matches have been held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. In the second leg, the matches will be played in Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to 12 matches this season including the playoffs and the final.

In Delhi, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will base their camp between April 28 and May 8.

Full Schedule of Delhi Matches

April 28 – CSK vs SRH (7:30 PM IST)

April 29 – MI vs RR (3:30 PM IST)

May 1 – MI vs CSK (7:30 PM IST)

May 2 – RR vs SRH (3:30 PM IST)

May 4 – SRH vs MI (7:30 PM IST)

May 5 – RR vs CSK (7:30 PM IST)

May 7 – SRH vs CSK (7:30 PM IST)

May 8 – RR vs MI (7:30 PM IST)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here