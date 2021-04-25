- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
KOL
RAJ134/4(20.0) RR 6.65
Rajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
Delhi Lockdown: What Will Happen to IPL 2021 Matches After Extension For Another Week?
A total of eight IPL 2021 matches are scheduled to be played in Delhi starting April 28.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 12:42 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced the extension of ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the national capital by a week. The decision has been taken due to the high positivity rate even though there has been a slight dip in the daily figures of new cases.
“Coronavirus is still continuing to wreak havoc. After discussing with stakeholders, we are extending the lockdown further by another week,” Kejriwal said during a televised announcement on Sunday.
So what happens to the IPL 2021 matches that are scheduled to be played in Delhi from April 28? A total of eight matches of the ongoing T20 league are to be played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium.
However, last week, when Kejriwal had announced the lockdown for the first time this year, a report claimed that BCCI has made appropriate arrangement for the matches to go ahead in Delhi as per the original schedule.
“The Game is On. The lockdown will actually help us in carrying out our job more smoothly,” Insidesport had quoted DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda as saying last week.
Manchanda had further revealed that all the logistical work “BCCI has not told us to stop our work so we are continuing and will be completely ready to hold the IPL in the next two days.”
So far, as part of the first leg of IPL 2021, the matches have been held at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. In the second leg, the matches will be played in Delhi and Ahmedabad.
Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to 12 matches this season including the playoffs and the final.
In Delhi, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will base their camp between April 28 and May 8.
Full Schedule of Delhi Matches
April 28 – CSK vs SRH (7:30 PM IST)
April 29 – MI vs RR (3:30 PM IST)
May 1 – MI vs CSK (7:30 PM IST)
May 2 – RR vs SRH (3:30 PM IST)
May 4 – SRH vs MI (7:30 PM IST)
May 5 – RR vs CSK (7:30 PM IST)
May 7 – SRH vs CSK (7:30 PM IST)
May 8 – RR vs MI (7:30 PM IST)
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule