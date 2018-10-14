Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Delhi, Mumbai Cruise into Semi-finals of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 14, 2018, 5:53 PM IST
Delhi, Mumbai Cruise into Semi-finals of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Gautam Gambhir. (Image: Twitter)

Loading...
Mumbai registered a massive 9-wicket win over Bihar in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy while Delhi beat Haryana by 5 wickets to seal their passage into the last four.

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that was vindicated by the fact that they made the opposition fold up for just 69.

Fast bowler Tushar Deshpande starred for Mumbai, ending the game with 5-23. The Bihar batsmen struggled on a deck that offered a bit of carry for the seamers.

None of their batsmen except for Rahmat Ullah and Babul Kumar got into double figures with the first innings lasting only 28.3 overs. Mumbai took less than half that time to finish the match.

Openers Akhil Herwadkar and Rohit Sharma approached the innings in a calm manner, knowing the target was never going to cause any trouble.

Herwadkar was dismissed in the 11th over by Ashutosh Aman but Rohit was on hand to hit the winning runs.



Delhi, meanwhile, rode on a century from birthday boy Gautam Gambhir to win their quarterfinal by 5 wickets after they bundled out Haryana for 229 in 49/1 overs in the first innings.

Haryana captain Amit Mishra chose to bat after winning the toss but apart from Chaitanya Bishnoi and Pramod Chandila, none of their other batsman stepped up when needed.

Bishnoi top-scored with 85 while Chandila scored a useful 59 down the order. However, none of their other batsmen managed to go beyond a score of 20 – five of them failed to make it past single figures.

Delhi lost Unmukt Chand cheaply but Gambhir and Dhruv Shorey put together a hundred run stand that steadied the ship.

The departure of Gambhir saw Delhi lose their way a little but Nitish Rana played a valuable cameo lower down the order.

By the time Rana was dismissed for 37, Delhi only needed 4 runs to win. The winning runs came in the next two overs.

Related Story

"puppet" of Delhidelhivijay hazare quarterfinalsvijay hazare trophy
First Published: October 14, 2018, 5:00 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...