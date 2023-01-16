Delhi vs Mumbai Live Streaming: How to Watch Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online in India?

Delhi, one of the giants in Indian domestic cricket, are yet to taste success in this season’s Ranji Trophy. The Yash Dhull-led side are now languishing at the seventh spot in the Elite Group B. After playing five matches so far, the Delhi cricket team have just managed to collect as many points.

In their next Ranji Trophy encounter, Delhi will be up against the mighty Mumbai side. The fixture between Delhi and Mumbai is scheduled to start from Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In their last match, Delhi claimed three points against Andhra after recording a first-innings lead.

Mumbai, on the other hand, registered a convincing win against Assam in their last Ranji Trophy fixture. Mumbai, with 23 points under their belt, find themselves at the second spot in the Elite Group B standings.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Mumbai; here is all you need to know:

When will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Delhi and Mumbai be played?

The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match between Delhi and Mumbai will take place on January 17, Tuesday.

Where will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Delhi vs Mumbai be played?

The Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Mumbai will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match Delhi vs Mumbai begin?

The Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Mumbai will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy match?

Delhi vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy match?

Delhi vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Delhi vs Mumbai Possible XIs

Delhi Predicted Starting Line-up: Dhruv Shorey, Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Yash Dhull (c), Vaibhav Rawal, Himmat Singh, Lakshay Thareja (wk), Pranshu Vijayran, Yogesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Divij Mehra

Mumbai Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Musheer Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Prasad Pawar (wk), Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian

