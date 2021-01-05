Delhi Nurse Made Illegal Approach to Indian Player During IPL 2020 for Insider Information - Report

A case of an alleged illegal approach to an Indian player for insider information during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has emerged.

A case of an alleged illegal approach to an Indian player for insider information during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has emerged, according to a report in the Indian Express. The newspaper mentions that a nurse from New Delhi, who was posing as a doctor, approached an unnamed player on social media on September 30 - which was right in the middle of the tournament - and asked for information on the match as well as the playing XI as she wanted to place a bet on the match. The player asked her to not ask for such information and threatened to inform the police about her approach.

The BCCI Anti-corruption Unit (ACU) chief Ajit Singh confirmed to the Indian Express that an investigation into the matter was launched but that it is now closed as nothing incriminating was found.

"The player had reported to us during the IPL. We investigated it, and the matter is closed now. The person who approached the player was unprofessional (did not have connections with any betting syndicate), and there was no further lead found.

"We investigated thoroughly. The accused knew the player. When the player reported the matter, we took all the details. Later, we called her for questioning too, but nothing was found from her. The matter is closed."

The report further said the cricketer and the nurse met online around three years ago. She had supposedly claimed to be a fan and said she was a Delhi-based doctor with a private hospital.

The cricketer had been in touch with her recently and had sought her advice on precautions to take against infection by the novel coronavirus or Covid-19.

Furthermore, the player had said that he never met her personally and only interacted with her on social media.

“He said he did not know where she lived or worked. During an online conversation, she told the player that she wanted to bet, and for that she wanted to know about the match and playing XI,” a BCCI source told Indian Express.

This incident comes to light approximately a month after another similar betting approach came to light, this time by a player who had been contacted for information by someone known to him.

The player found it suspicious and had reported it to team management.