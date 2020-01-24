Delhi Ranji Mess: Allegations of Interference Against Acting DDCA President Bansal
The Delhi Ranji squad that touched down in Kolkata for its away game against Bengal was mired in controversy after little-known fast bowler Ankit Beniwal was added as an extra member with allegations of interference on selection matters levelled against officiating president Rakesh Bansal.
Delhi Ranji Mess: Allegations of Interference Against Acting DDCA President Bansal
