Delhi U-23 Players in Trouble For Misbehaving in Kolkata Hotel
Two Delhi U-23 players were on Friday asked to return home by the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for allegedly misbehaving with a female staff of a city hotel on the eve of their CK Nayudu Trophy tie against Bengal.
Delhi U-23 Players in Trouble For Misbehaving in Kolkata Hotel
Two Delhi U-23 players were on Friday asked to return home by the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for allegedly misbehaving with a female staff of a city hotel on the eve of their CK Nayudu Trophy tie against Bengal.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020
ENG v SAPort Elizabeth All Fixtures
Team Rankings