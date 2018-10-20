Delhi vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Final in Bengaluru, Highlights: As it Happened

16:26(IST)

Shreyas Iyer - Considering the situation we were put in, the lower-order was put to test. The track looked really good to bat on but the batsmen were missing the balls. It was a two-paced wicket. You can get wickets in the future, so got to be prepared. Kudos to the batsmen. These performances, really add up. It never felt the youngsters were new to the team. So got to back them. The support staff has helped us a lot. Hats off for their contribution towards the team. I am away from Mumbai most of the time, Bangalore has become my second home. No complaints though, need to keep winning and keep learning!