Delhi vs Mumbai, Vijay Hazare Final in Bengaluru, Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 20, 2018, 4:42 PM IST

Live Blog

Highlights

16:45(IST)

That's it from us. This was a phenomenal tournament, but the Indian domestic season is only getting started. We will see you in a couple of days for the Deodhar Trophy. Till then, goodbye! 

16:43(IST)

In case you missed out any action, here's Karthik Lakshmanan's match report: 

16:43(IST) Tare, Lad Heroics Seal Vijay Hazare Title For Mumbai

Mumbai sealed the title, prevailing in a low-scoring game filled with plenty of drama and action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on Saturday (October 20)

https://www.news18.com

16:26(IST)

Shreyas Iyer - Considering the situation we were put in, the lower-order was put to test. The track looked really good to bat on but the batsmen were missing the balls. It was a two-paced wicket. You can get wickets in the future, so got to be prepared. Kudos to the batsmen. These performances, really add up. It never felt the youngsters were new to the team. So got to back them. The support staff has helped us a lot. Hats off for their contribution towards the team. I am away from Mumbai most of the time, Bangalore has become my second home. No complaints though, need to keep winning and keep learning!

16:23(IST)

Aditya Tare (Man of the Match) - Team was under pressure and I had to step up. I am glad that we (Lad and himself) stitched a 100-run partnership. It's been an incredible five weeks for the team. It has been a phenomenal bowling performance. Except for the finals, we won all the games single-handedly. Shaw and other international players coming back to the team, strengthens the line-up.

16:20(IST)

Gautam Gambhir - We didn't have enough runs on the board to be honest and we had to take 10 wickets to win the game. We were very consistent but when you lose early wickets it's difficult to come back. 180 was never going to be enough here. Saini is improving, that's a good sign for Delhi. When you are a fast bowler, you got to take wickets with the new ball. That's what he did. It's time we start winning trophies. We got Ranji Trophy coming up, it's going to be a long season ahead. We were the runners-up last time, we want to go one step further this time around.

16:16(IST)
16:16(IST)

Meanwhile, Delhi would consider themselves unlucky! There were a couple of decisions that didn't go their way but they have nothing to be ashamed of. They were brilliant in this competition and lost only two games, including the final. Kudos to Gambhir for the way he led this side. 

16:14(IST)

They remained unbeaten throughout the course of the tournament and proved everyone why they are one of the heavyweights of the Indian domestic cricket. They have won the title in the 2003-04 and 2006-07 seasons and have managed to do it again after almost 12 years.  

16:12(IST)

All over! Mumbai win the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the third time! It came off the byes but who cares? Take a bow, Tare! Take a bow, Lad! Of course, one can't ignore their bowlers' contribution. They bowled Delhi out for 177 before chasing it down in 35 overs with four wickets in hand. Saini and Khejroliya left Delhi reeling at 40 for 4 before Lad and Tare took over and added 105 runs for the fifth wicket. The two batted aggressively and batted Delhi out of the game. Then it was Dubey who put the finishing touch.  

16:04(IST)

Lad welcomes Lalit Yadav with a six over the deep mid-wicket fence. He wanted to do the same in the next delivery but ended up offering a simple catch to the long on fielder. Mumbai's crisis-man fails to score his half-century but has done his job. 

16:01(IST)

Dubey is dealing in boundaries at the moment! That was some shot from the left-hander! This guy is known to score quickly and he is showing exactly that in the middle. It was a half-volley and all Dubey did was loft it down the ground for a maximum. Eight runs needed.  

15:57(IST)

Short, and shots! Khejroliya started the over with a short delivery and Shivam Dubey threw his bat it. The ball took off the top-edge and went over the fine leg fence for a six. If that wasn't convincing enough, Dubey got another short delivery and whacked it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. Mumbai are just 16 runs away from the title.  

15:52(IST)

If Delhi can somehow get rid of Lad, they might still have a chance. He has done it so many times for Mumbai ever since making his debut in 2013. The right-hander loves to bat till the end and won't really go for any unnecessary shot. Bhati, however, bowled a quality over and also beat Lad once before the batsman came up with a straight drive that gave him four runs. Mumbai are almost there! 

15:49(IST)

Manan Sharma finally breaks the stand. This was a quicker one from the left-arm spinner and trapped Tare right in front of the stumps. Tare, however, has done his job. A quality knock of 89-ball 71, studded with 13 fours and a six. Can Delhi come up with something extraordinary?

15:45(IST)

There it is, a 100-run partnership between Tare and Lad. Tare crafts Manan Sharma's full-length delivery towards the sweeper cover regions for a boundary. The wicketkeeper-batsman has dominated the partnership but one can't ignore Lad's contribution. Two of Mumbai's senior batsmen brought their A game when their team needed them the most. Mumbai were 40 for 4 at one stage but these two decided to counter-attack and pushed Delhi on the back foot. The two then settled in and batted Delhi out of the game. 

15:38(IST)

Saini is done with his 10 overs. It was only because of his opening spell Delhi were in the game, before Tare and Lad took over. He gives five runs in his final over and returns figures of 3 for 53. He could have got rid of Lad if wouldn't have bowled that no-ball. None the less, 16 wickets at an average of 19.18 tells you how impressive he has been for Delhi in this tournament.  

15:29(IST)

Delhi's strike bowlers - Saini and Khejroliya - are now bowling in tandem. Gambhir has got no other option. Mumbai are almost there but both Tare and Lad will look to get the job done before leaving the field. They still managed eight runs off the last two overs. That's all they need! 

15:23(IST)

Tare brings up his sixth List A half-century. He got to the landmark with a top-edge towards the gully region. What a knock this has been from the wicketkeeper-batsman! He came out to bat when Mumbai were reeling at 40 for 4, but he played his shots and kept pushing Mumbai forward. He had only 43 runs in this tournament before this match but has come up with a top knock when his team needed him the most. Mumbai - 125 for 4 in 26 overs.  

15:19(IST)

Delhi want wickets and skipper Gambhir has brought Saini back into the attack. Lad simply played him out. Just two runs off the over, but does it matter? Mumbai are 122 for 2 in 25 overs. 

15:11(IST)

Delhi players are confident that they have got rid of Tare. Lad played a straight drive and Bhati thinks there was a bit of deflection off his boot before the ball hit the stumps at the non-striker's end. The third umpire is checking and checking and finally has come up with a verdict. NOT OUT! The Delhi players don't look happy, especially the bowler. Tare then adds salt to an injury by driving a couple of half-volleys for a boundary. The shoulders seem to be going down as Mumbai are cruising along nicely. Mumbai - 113 for 4 in 23 overs. 

15:01(IST)

The two have now nicely settled in and are looking in no rush. They counter-attacked at first but now are just looking to keep the scoreboard ticking. Mumbai have now crossed the 100-run mark, courtesy Lad and Tare's unbeaten 63-run stand. Mumbai 103 for 4 in 22 overs. 

14:51(IST)

Bhati gives Delhi a crucial breakthrough, or has he? NOPE! This delivery was too close to cut and all Tare could manage was an edge. The ball was dipping into the wicketkeeper and Chand thought he had taken the catch cleanly. However, the replays showed that the ball had bounced just before landing into the glove.   

14:44(IST)

Left-arm spinner Manan Sharma has been introduced into the attack. He got one to turn away from Tare and conceded only one run in his first over. Not a bad start but Delhi need wickets as Mumbai only need 85 runs in 32 overs. 

14:40(IST)

Both Lad and Tare are now looking comfortable in the middle. They are finding boundaries on a regular basis, and Delhi will have to break this stand as soon as possible. Bhati isn't looking threatening and Lad is playing him with ease. He got one on the pads and worked it towards deep mid-wicket for four. Meanwhile, Tare slapped Khejroliya's short delivery for a six over the cow corner to bring up the 50-run partnership. Mumbai 92 for 4 in 17 overs. 

14:25(IST)

Navdeep Saini has now bowled seven overs on the trot and Lad and Tare has somehow played him out. The two have now added 32 runs for the fifth wicket but will need to carry on. They are going to play khadus brand of cricket but will have to be careful at the same time. Suboth Bhati will have to look for wickets and make sure Delhi are always in the game. If these two bat for another six-seven overs, they will take the game away from Delhi. Mumbai - 74 for 4 in 14 overs.

14:12(IST)

Siddhesh Lad and Aditya Tare have decided to fight fire with fire. The two have hit four fours and a six in the last three overs. While Tare is going after Saini, Lad is taking on Khejroliya. Lad got a couple of short deliveries and smashed Khejroliya for a four and a six towards the leg side. Mumbai - 67 for 4 in 11 overs.   

14:03(IST)

"Absolutely logic-less batting by Mumbai. They just need to see out these two pacers but they're hell bent on going for their shots, regularly edging and missing. Every batsman seems like he'll get out any moment, and no one is willing to stick it out. Credit to Gambhir, though. He has continuously tempted the batsmen with attacking fields. At the moment, the pacers are operating with two slips and two gullies," says our reporter Karthik. 

14:02(IST)

This had to happen! This is ridiculous from Iyer! Kulwant Khejroliya kept on bowling outside off and finally managed to get an edge off Iyer's bat that went straight into the gloves of the wicketkeeper. He played this one down the wrong line. Delhi are on top, and Mumbai are 44 for 4 at the end of 11 overs. 

13:55(IST)

Siddhesh Lad gets a lifeline! This is brilliant for all the viewers!  Lad played one straight into the hands of the point fielder but the third umpire has given this a no ball. Saini's foot landed on the same spot where it landed during Suryakumar's dismissal but umpire for some reason has opted to give this a no ball. 

Catch all the action from the Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Delhi and Mumbai through our live blog.

"It's like India - Pakistan". That's how Vinayak Samant, Mumbai's coach, described their rivalry with Delhi on the eve of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore. It set the tone for the big day on Saturday when two teams on top of their game will take each other on in the title-clash. Mumbai have been unbeaten throughout the tournament from their ten matches. Almost all their matches have been rather one-sided, including the two knockout games leading to the final. Delhi have lost just one of their ten matches so far, and come into the final having just about survived a scare against Jharkhand in the semifinal. Mumbai perhaps hold the edge given the depth in the side, and the big names in the side. In Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, they have a top three with international experience. They could have had Rohit Sharma too, but he had to leave the team after playing two games to join the Indian side ahead of the Windies ODIs. The star-studded batting line-up meant there was no place for Siddhesh Lad in the previous game. He'll now return to join the middle order with Suryakumar Yadav, while Rahane will open the batting with Shaw.

There were some concerns over Shaw's fitness; the 18-year-old seemed in discomfort due to a shoulder niggle during the semifinal against Hyderabad, although that didn't stop him from scoring 61 off 44. He did not train with the team on Friday, but Samant revealed he would take the field in the final as the injury was a mere 'muscle pull'. He also has the license to go after the bowling from the first ball. "He has his own way of batting. I don't have to instruct him," said Samant. "Let him play his shots. He's in good form and I'm allowing him to play in his own way. It doesn't matter if he gets out tomorrow on 0 or 1. That's what a champion player is about. If he's on the wicket for 15-20 overs, it's maximum benefit for the team." Mumbai's run in this tournament is what one would call as a result of a complete team performance. None of their batsmen are in the top 10 list of run-scorers. Captain Shreyas Iyer, 15th in the list with 366 runs from five innings, is their leading run-scorer. Shams Mulani, the 21-year-old left-arm spinner, is their highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets from eight games. The ever-reliable Dhawal Kulkarni has led the pace attack with good support from Tushar Deshpande.

The form of the bowlers and Mumbai's top order has meant Mumbai's middle-order hasn't got much time. Samant said that should not be a problem or an excuse for the side, given they are professionals. But that is one area Delhi can see as a weakness; if they can get past the top three on a fresh wicket in the final, they could put the rest under pressure. Delhi have the bowlers to do it too. Navdeep Saini and Khulwant Khejroliya have been in good form, and come into the game with confidence. They picked up six wickets between them to run through Jharkhand in the previous game, setting up their victory. How the two go against Shaw, Rahane and Iyer could well decide the fate of the final. Delhi will also need their batting group to come together and support their captain Gautam Gambhir. He has been their leading run-scorer with 517 runs from nine matches - only second in the tournament list behind Tamil Nadu's Abhinav Mukund - with two hundreds and a fifty. He has been the glue holding the batting together, and his dismissal in the previous game resulted in a collapse from which Delhi nearly never recovered. Fortunately for them, they had Pawan Negi in the lower order to pull it off.

Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana have scored in patches, but they'll know that one man can't do all the job. It's an area which Mumbai definitely see as a weakness in the Delhi side. "They have many stroke-players. So there is more responsibility on Gambhir," assessed Samant. "Because there are lot of stroke players he's not playing his (natural) game. And that's what we have to look at. Even if he's at the wicket, it doesn't matter. We shouldn't allow them to score runs quickly." Delhi's coach Mithun Manhas, though, was not too worried and said close games bring the team together.

"Not really. You are going to find yourself in such situations at times. At times there will be smooth sailing. That's part and parcel of cricket. If you win such games, the confidence goes really high. "When you're playing in such a tournament, at some point of time you're going to come across a team that is as good as you are. Jharkhand played really well, they had a good bowling attack, and we managed to pull it off thanks to Saini and Negi. Negi is used to handling that sort of pressure; he's done that before for Delhi and in the IPL as well." Neither team has won the trophy in recent years, which could add to the motivation levels as well. Mumbai last won in 2006-07, while Delhi did in 2012-13. As they often do in press-conferences, both sides stressed they would take the final as 'just another game'. Samant, though, admitted that the nerves would kick in later on Friday evening which could even lead to a sleepless night. It's understandable, for Mumbai and Delhi are two giant cities in Indian cricket whose history goes a long way.

Squads:

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare(wk), Shivam Dubey, Shams Mulani, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Jay Gokul Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Eknath Kerkar, Akash Parkar, Vijay Gohil, Shardul Thakur, Akhil Herwadkar, Shubham Ranjane.

Delhi: Unmukt Chand(wk), Gautam Gambhir(capt), Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Pranshu Vijayran, Suboth Bhati, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Hiten Dalal, Gaurav Kumar, Manan Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja.
