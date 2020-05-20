Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |May 20, 2020, 9:35 AM IST
Delhi's Iconic Feroze Shah Kotla Turned into Quarantine Facility for Migrants

Never had it happened before in Feroze Shah Kotla's history that the iconic stadium was used to house migrant labour, but the COVID-19 crisis has forced it into becoming one now.

For the last three days, the stadium was used to test and house migrant labour from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Prdesh before being sent to bus and railway stations to get back home, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The ground was also santised on Tuesday after about 2000-2500 migrants left for respective destinations.

“We have been told that there could be more labour that will housed here in the coming days,” said DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda.

“We were given a notice of 15 minutes by the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority the day before. They brought in beds, everything.

"They were being brought in twice a day. On the first day, we got 10 buses, carrying 500 people in the morning. Again, 10 more came in the evening, returning with the first one. Our entire staff was put on duty – electricians, plumbers etc.”

The DDCA had already informed the government about their readiness to use the stadium for quarantine and also Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund as well as Rs 11 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

“The SDM had taken note of it on April 10 and put this in the list of places that could be used for contingency.”

However, the authorities had kept the dressing rooms and grounds out of bounds for the migrants, giving them space around the nets.

coronaviruscovid-19Feroze Shah KotlamigrantsOff The Fieldpandemic

