Delhi's Ranji Trophy Team Selection Marred with Controversy

The DDCA's announcement of the 15-man squad for the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy has caused some controversey, with the presence of Sumit Narwal - who holds the designation of 'Observer, Cricket Operations' - in a selection meeting coming under scrutiny.
DDCA Government nominee Rajan Tiwari has questioned the presence of Narwal in the meeting which was attended by DDCA chairman of selectors Atul Wasan, Anil Bharadwaj, Vineet Jain, coach K Bhaskar Pillay, Narwal, skipper Dhruv Shroey and Convenor Sanjay Bharadwaj.
"He (Narwal) has no business to be there. There is no such post and all this amounts to interference with the cricket matters," Tewari told The Hindu.
"He stands disqualified on account of a case being registered with the Delhi Police. Who has given Narwal the authority to act as observer in the selection committee?
"The meeting is conducted by the convenor (Sanjay Bhardwaj, Director Cricket) and there is no such position called Observer, Cricket Operations."
Apart from Tewari, veteran cricket official Parmod Jain has also raised doubts on the selection process, terming it "lawlessness" at the DDCA.
"The selection mess in DDCA is getting compounded by the indiscriminate interference by its executive committee. In a latest move, all sanity in selection process has been thrown to the winds, which should shock all cricketers and cricket lovers.
"A special position of Observer has been created, where an ex-cricketer, Sumit Narwal is overseeing the meeting. There are two selectors who played most cricket for other States and now, with an observer from Haryana, sitting and overseeing the team selection, the final rites of the selection process will be conducted."
"Players are finding (their) way into the team without any performances or proper trials. Today, anyone can just walk into the Delhi team," he added.
