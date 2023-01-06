'Delighted To See My Grandfather Being Remembered'-Vinoo Mankad Grandson Says Family Has No Problem With Odd Term

A Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades quoted a lot of controversies recently. In this match which was played between two arch-rivals, Stars player and Australia international Aadam Zampa tried to run out one of the Renegades batter; to be precise, he tried to Mankad him and the whole cricketing world started to lose their mind. In-fact, even more so when the umpire ruled him not out as he was too late to remove the bails. All in all, this once again polarized the cricket world with some of them slamming Zampa on social media. Meanwhile, some of the Indian cricketers clearly mentioned how this dismissal can’t be called Mankad possibly as it reeks of racism.

Also Read: ‘Not Bowling a No ball is Definitely in Your Control’: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Arshdeep Singh

The term Mankad was first invented by Aussie cricket fans when on 1948 Australia tour, the iconic India cricketer Vinoo Mankad ran out Bill Brown. An aggravated Mankad, annoyed by the sight of the batsman constantly wandering around the crease even before the ball was bowled, despite having already been warned once, took the bails off and ran the batsman out. From then on the name for this unconventional decision stood the test of time before it was objected upon.

Moreover, his grandson, in complete contrast, has told Sydney Morning Herald that his family had no problem with the name, adding that it will help preserve the legacy of the legendary cricketer.

“Personally, I’m always delighted to see my grandfather being remembered. I feel it to be a great honour for our name to be associated with a cricketing term.”

ALSO READ | ‘We’re Slightly in a Different Stage’: Rahul Dravid Hints at Looking Beyond Kohli, Rohit in T20Is

“I’d love to see the “Mankad” or “Mankading” stay and keep alive his memories and legacy as a great competitor and sportsman deeply respected and admired by everyone I’ve met and those who knew him and experienced life with him,” he added.

To show respect for the Mankad family, leading administrators Todd Greenberg of the Australian Cricketers Association and Lee Germon of Cricket NSW have made an effort to launch a campaign this week to separate the deed from the name.

And it all began when Australia’s Adam Zampa was left red-faced after his attempt to ‘Mankad’ Melbourne Renegades batter had fizzled out. The incident happened at the Melbourne derby of the Big Bash Lague at the iconic MCG in the final over of the Renegade’s innings. Zampa, who was about to bowl, saw the batter leaving the crease and removed the bails in a flash which attracted a lot of jeers from the Melbourne crowd.

However, the third umpire quickly overturned the decision as Zampa’s arm had “gone past the vertical” - too far into his bowling action. However, this triggered a number of reactions in the commentary box.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here